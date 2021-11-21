 Skip to main content
Devin Kerska, jr., G, Sauk Prairie
Devin Kerska, jr., G, Sauk Prairie

Sauk Prairie junior Devin Kerska looks for space during a non-conference game against Wisconsin Dells last season.

Even as just a sophomore, Kerska saw plenty of playing time for the Eagles and coach Sean McGann last winter. That should pay big dividends this season as he looks to take on a larger role his fall following a strong opening act. The 6-foot guard averaged 5.1 points per game last season coming off the bench, including a career-high 12 points in a 48-30 win over Baraboo. As just one of four varsity returnees, that experience will be extremely important.

