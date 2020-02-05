DEVIN CHANDLER

A three-star recruit out of Huntersville, North Carolina, Chandler was a surprise signing during the early signing period.
"I think his film is what really stood out. He’s explosive, made plays easy, the separation. It was exciting seeing him," UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said of Chandler.
The 6-foot-2 receiver ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at a high school showcase.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today