You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
DEVIN CHANDLER

DEVIN CHANDLER

A three-star recruit out of Huntersville, North Carolina, Chandler was a surprise signing during the early signing period.

"I think his film is what really stood out. He’s explosive, made plays easy, the separation. It was exciting seeing him," UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said of Chandler.

The 6-foot-2 receiver ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at a high school showcase. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics