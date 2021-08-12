Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Related to this story
The Badger Large Conference is loaded with talent this year, featuring former all-state picks and college recruits.