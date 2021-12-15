 Skip to main content
Deven Magli, CB, Wisconsin
Deven Magli, CB, Wisconsin

Magli will join the Wisconsin Badgers after decommitting from North Dakota. The two-star recruit originally committed to the Flying Hawks in July. In 2021 for DeForest, Magli racked up three interceptions. Two of which he took back for touchdowns.

Editor's note: This has been updated to reflect Magli's recent commitment to UW.

