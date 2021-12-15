Deven Magli, CB, Wisconsin

Excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career as a Badger! #committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/eRhOoucCnD— Deven Magli (@DevenMagli2) December 14, 2021
Magli will join the Wisconsin Badgers after decommitting from North Dakota. The two-star recruit originally committed to the Flying Hawks in July. In 2021 for DeForest, Magli racked up three interceptions. Two of which he took back for touchdowns.
Editor's note: This has been updated to reflect Magli's recent commitment to UW.