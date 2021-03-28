Despite pandemic crisis, companies and employees keep cultures strong

Battered by an economy-wrecking pandemic and forced to quickly adapt to working at home, often juggling Zoom meetings, at-home schooling and anxiety about COVID-19 and racial and partisan tensions, it’s easy to think that employee morale is in the tank in the Madison area.

Make no mistake about it: The effects of the pandemic have left painful scars, with many people jobless and some businesses shuttered. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.

In almost every measure of employee satisfaction assessed by Energage, the Wisconsin State Journal’s research partner on Top Workplaces, Madison-area workers view attributes such as pay, confidence in company leadership, work-life balance and company values higher than the national average.

Top Workplaces also reveals how hard business leaders have worked to preserve their workplace cultures and help employees prosper and advance in the face of crisis.

“The challenges this year were enormous, but the results show Madison-area businesses responded with creativity, compassion and innovation — and their employees showed remarkable strength and grit through it all,” said Chris White, State Journal publisher.