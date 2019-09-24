While Chargers fullback Derek Watt may not have had the performance on the field he would've liked Sunday, finishing with -1 yard rushing as Los Angeles fell to the Houston Texans at home, it was still a notable game for the former Badger, who was facing off against older brother J.J. Watt.
"We sure did dream about this," the younger Watt said. "Crazy we are living it out."
In his fourth season with the Chargers, Watt has had limited opportunities, carrying the ball three times for 3 yards, while also catching one pass for 3 yards through the first three games.