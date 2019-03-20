Derek Sabin - Belmont

Derek Sabin, 6-9, 230, fr., Slinger (Slinger) 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Derek Sabin (No. 21, above), a 6-9 freshman forward from Slinger High School, has appeared in 18 games for Belmont, scoring 29 points and grabbing 18 rebounds.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags