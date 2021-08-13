 Skip to main content
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville

Pardeeville's Derek Lindert rushed for 1,123 and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Bulldogs in 2019 and will be hungry for more after missing last season due to injury. 

While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldogs star had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.

