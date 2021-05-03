 Skip to main content
DEPTH MATTERS

Kolten Wong - Brewers vs. Cubs

Each and every year, president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell are peppered with questions about a perceived surplus or logjam at one position or another and each and every time they're asked, both remind the intrepid reporters asking those questions that it is a long season, injuries happen and depth is a key to success for any team.

In the future, Stearns and Counsell can respond to those questions by referencing April 2021.

Since April 10, when second baseman Kolten Wong (above) went on the injured list with a strained oblique, the Brewers have put 10 players on the IL — including starting outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, both of their starting catchers and two starting pitchers.

As a result, all but one of the players on Milwaukee's 40-man roster have been used so far this season.

"We talk about depth all the time," Stearns said. "We didn't anticipate needing to go through this many layers of depth this early. It's given a number of guys some really great opportunities and through all of their credits, they've taken advantage of them."

