Denice Ryan: Get to know your spouse again during pandemic

For some empty nesters these pandemic days are no days of wine and roses. Without any kids to raise, entertain and distract us, seconds feel like hours being hunkered down alone with one's spouse. Nit picking becomes an Olympic sport. Frowns and snarls replace smiles and sweet nothings. In short, things can get stale.
In a recent conversation, a friend admitted that little tiffs and, yes, occasional blow ups, with her partner were starting to tear at the fabric of their relationship. While initially staying at home together was kind of similar to a much needed honeymoon, it’s now playing out as a dress rehearsal for retirement. Are you prepared?
As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.” In other words, do the work now to keep that "love train" on track. Here are a few ways my partner and I are keeping our love alive during this lovers’ lockdown. Maybe you'll be inspired or look to create some yourselves.
- Play together. Dust off the old board games that are languishing in the closet since the kids moved out. Reacquaint yourself with Scrabble, Yahtzee or Monopoly. Your eyes might glisten as they spot old score cards from games gone by. But then lose yourself in the art of the game and healthy no-holds-barred competition. If it’s a Friday night, you might even spice the evening up with a game of strip poker.
- Dine together. The act of cooking is an act of love. So what if the toast is burnt or the eggs are overcooked? There is a distinct joy of preparing a meal for the one you love. Dinnertime is a ripe time to reconnect and stoke the flames. It’s not necessarily the food prepared (or delivered) but more the conversation and atmosphere itself. Candles are lit. John Prine or John Hiatt albums are on the turntable. Chianti is poured. Romance anyone?
- Be kind to each other. At this point in our lives, we’ve all endured some form of loss, trauma or hardship. Now’s the time to pour on compassion and understanding. Listen more. Soften your tough shells. Surprise each other with gifts of affection like a back rub, a bouquet of lilacs or a handwritten love note. Make a little sacrifice, like letting your mate pick the Netflix shows. (To wit: I'm watching a lot of alien documentaries these days. And I'm starting to believe.)
- Sleep together. My partner and I strive to go to bed together every night. No one is left on the couch, dozing through a late night show. If you've been sleeping in separate rooms, give it another try. Lying together before slumber leaves time to quietly or raucously enjoy each other’s company. Rediscover the joy of spooning.
- Dream together. This down time makes it a ripe time to share dreams of what you and your partner envision for the post COVID-19 future. When restrictions are lifted and we gingerly re-enter society, we may find that our priorities and goals have shifted. Downsizing may be in order. A new enterprise may be calling. Or perhaps it’s a move closer to family. Get creative and honest in your joint planning.
Be well. Stay safe. Protect each other. One thing is for certain in this time of uncertainty: Love remains the glue that binds.
Ryan, or Middleton, is a social worker and freelance writer
