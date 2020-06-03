Denice Ryan: Get to know your spouse again during pandemic

For some empty nesters these pandemic days are no days of wine and roses. Without any kids to raise, entertain and distract us, seconds feel like hours being hunkered down alone with one's spouse. Nit picking becomes an Olympic sport. Frowns and snarls replace smiles and sweet nothings. In short, things can get stale.

In a recent conversation, a friend admitted that little tiffs and, yes, occasional blow ups, with her partner were starting to tear at the fabric of their relationship. While initially staying at home together was kind of similar to a much needed honeymoon, it’s now playing out as a dress rehearsal for retirement. Are you prepared?

As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure.” In other words, do the work now to keep that "love train" on track. Here are a few ways my partner and I are keeping our love alive during this lovers’ lockdown. Maybe you'll be inspired or look to create some yourselves.