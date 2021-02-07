Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

As it became evident that Republicans in the Legislature planned to rush through passage of Act 10, Democratic lawmakers, who held minorities in the Assembly and Senate, knew they had to get creative.

Their radical solution: Flee the state.

Fourteen Democratic state senators, including then-Minority Leader Mark Miller, drove across the state line to Illinois in an effort to block the vote while putting them beyond the reach of Wisconsin law enforcement, who might have brought them back by force. Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca and his fellow Democrats in that house stayed at the Capitol to try to negotiate with Republicans.

“Really, the whole goal was just to slow it down so there would have to be some consideration because (Walker’s) plan was to ram it through in just a matter of a week or two,” said Barca, who now serves as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ revenue secretary.

Initially proposed as a fiscal bill, Act 10 would require a vote by at least two-thirds of each chamber. To deny the quorum, Senate Democrats relocated to a hotel in northern Illinois for almost three weeks.