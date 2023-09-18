The 31-year-old singer said her parents weren’t surprised when she came out as bisexual because of the raunchy lyrics to the track, but she’s refused to name the woman it was inspired by.

Speaking on “The Howard Stern Show,” she said: “I was thinking about the hookups that I had had with a girl and decided to write this song. I wasn’t afraid of how it would affect my career. ... It was more so like coming to terms with it myself, like I didn’t actually come out as bisexual until I was 24 or 25. I think coming from a Christian household made me nervous for that. When I came out, my dad was like, ‘Yeah, you have a song called “Cool for the Summer,” like it’s obvious.’ (My mom) was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’”