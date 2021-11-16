 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette
0 Comments

Demetria Prewitt, sr., G, Madison La Follette

  • 0
05LaFolletteMiddleton1218AJA-01082019211646

Madison La Follette's Demetria Prewitt (23) drives to the basket against Middleton's Sitori Tanin (15) in the first half of a Big Eight Conference girls basketball game at La Follette High School in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The 5-9 Lancer guard hasn’t played a high school game since she was a freshman in early 2019. That season Prewitt finished with 14.3 points per game on a Lancer team that finished 16-7. Since that season an ACL injury and COVID-19 have kept her from putting on La Follette jersey.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could these herbs and spices actually have poisonous ingredients?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics