Dementia care specialists help people with dementia stay in their homes, connect family caregivers to support services and encourage communities to become dementia-friendly.
Two dozen of the specialists work in 34 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and with three of the state’s 11 Native American tribes.
The state budget calls for adding nine more of the workers, based at Aging and Disability Resource Centers.
One of the many programs supported by Joy Schmidt, Dane County’s dementia care specialist, is a support group for men who are caregivers for people with dementia, typically their wives.
At a recent meeting of the group, five older men talked about having to answer repetitive questions from their ailing wives, how to prevent bathroom accidents and an activity most haven’t had to do much until recently: cook. One touted Chefs for Seniors, a Madison-based company that prepares meals in people’s homes.
“So many caregivers feel alone,” Schmidt said. “They’re spent emotionally.”