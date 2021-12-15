 Skip to main content
DeForest
DeForest

DeForest's Deven Magli is tackled by Stoughton's Eki Burke after a 1st quarter reception. Deforest High School hosted Stoughton High School in Badger Conference football Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.

Deven Magli, University of Wisconsin

