|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|at Waunakee
|Aug. 25
|MENOMONIE
|Sept. 1
|MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD
|Sept. 8
|at Portage
|Sept. 15
|STOUGHTON
|Sept. 22
|at Monona Grove
|Sept. 29
|FORT ATKINSON
|Oct. 6
|at Sun Prairie West
|Oct. 13
|at Sauk Prairie
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
