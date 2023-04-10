The DeForest softball team has another full slate of games this week after recording three victories (over Portage, Waunakee and Madison Edgewood/Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day) and two losses (against Baraboo and Tomah) last week. Sun Prairie West, coached by Ellyn Presto — and led by Isabel Royle (a Saint Louis University commit) and twin sister Sophia Royle — is in its first season as a program and began with a victory over Madison West and a loss to Verona in Big Eight play.