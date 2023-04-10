The DeForest softball team has another full slate of games this week after recording three victories (over Portage, Waunakee and Madison Edgewood/Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day) and two losses (against Baraboo and Tomah) last week. Sun Prairie West, coached by Ellyn Presto — and led by Isabel Royle (a Saint Louis University commit) and twin sister Sophia Royle — is in its first season as a program and began with a victory over Madison West and a loss to Verona in Big Eight play.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.