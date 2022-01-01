Defensive unsung hero: Keeanu Benton, nose tackle

Have you guys heard our defense is really good? Wasn't sure if we've gotten that across enough yet 😉— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 7, 2021
Here's @keeanu_benton + @Caesar_Austin to prove the point just a little more. pic.twitter.com/DV8XaMmNiq
Stats: 25 tackles, five for loss, 2½ sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries
The Badgers had the No. 1 rushing defense for much of the season and a significant reason that was able to happen was the play of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though he didn’t rack up tackles for loss or sacks this season, his impact on the unit was acknowledged by everyone. Offensive lines paid attention to him and made sure they had two bodies to block him.
“To me, it's just disruption,” Leonhard said of measuring Benton’s impact. “You're not always going to get the production week in and week out, but how disruptive (are you?) How our teams blocking you? How many opportunities of getting one-on-ones in either the run game or the pass game are you allowed to have? Because obviously if you're taking two, you're helping this defense out in a big way.”
He told reporters he’s leaning toward coming back to UW for his senior season, which would be a boon for the Badgers’ defense that could be light on experience next year.