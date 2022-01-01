 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety
0 Comments

Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety

  • 0

Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup

This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.

Wohler is a big, rangy safety and has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone or turn and run with a receiver in man. His time as a bigger contributor on defense is coming next season, but he showed enough promise this year to earn this award.

“He's always trying to rip at the ball,” Chenal said of Wohler. “He's always trying to make that extra game-changing play. He's getting a bunch of PBUs in practice and he's getting those strips, which is huge, could be game-changing in a game. But he's confident, and that's one of the biggest things that you could say for a freshman is having that confidence.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish orchestra uses instruments made from recycled materials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics