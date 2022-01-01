Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety

True freshman safety @HunterWohler has some great football instincts.— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 4, 2021
Paul Chryst said the "number of contributions that he's making already are very significant and that will only increase." #OnWisconsin
Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup
This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
Wohler is a big, rangy safety and has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone or turn and run with a receiver in man. His time as a bigger contributor on defense is coming next season, but he showed enough promise this year to earn this award.
“He's always trying to rip at the ball,” Chenal said of Wohler. “He's always trying to make that extra game-changing play. He's getting a bunch of PBUs in practice and he's getting those strips, which is huge, could be game-changing in a game. But he's confident, and that's one of the biggest things that you could say for a freshman is having that confidence.”