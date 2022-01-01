Defensive MVP: Leo Chenal, inside linebacker

"One of America's best linebackers" @chenal_leo has been DOMINANT ... to put it lightly pic.twitter.com/ULbgKlzuch— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 3, 2021
Stats: 115 tackles, 18½ for loss, eight sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles
Expectations were sky-high for Chenal coming into the season after he showed promise in 2020. The start of his season was delayed a bit after contracting COVID-19 and having to sit out the first two games, but he was the most impactful linebacker in the Big Ten Conference and one of the best in the nation this season.
He earned second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets and was the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year. His ability to knife through the line of scrimmage to come up with tackles for loss was impressive throughout the season, and he was once again one of the Badgers best pass-rushers.
“Last year we knew if it looks like Leo's a little out of sorts, let's go downhill,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “Let’s get him going and impacting it physically a little bit, try to take a little thinking off his plate. Now you’ve just seen the football intelligence just continuing to grow with experience and just reps in this defense. He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do.”