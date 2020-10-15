DEFENSIVE LINE

DEPTH CHART
NOSE TACKLE
Projected starter; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
95 | Keeanu Benton; 6-4; 315; So.; Janesville
Backup
91 | Bryson Williams; 6-2; 300; Jr.; Lincoln, Neb.
DEFENSIVE END
97 | Isaiahh Loudermilk (above); 6-7; 293; Sr.; Howard, Kan.
93 | Garrett Rand; 6-2; 279; Sr.; Chandler, Ariz.
Backups
92 | Matt Henningsen; 6-3; 286; Jr.; Menomonee Falls
51 | Gio Paez; 6-3; 305; Fr.; Los Angeles
94 | Boyd Dietzen; 6-3; 264; So.; Kimberly
The rest
56 | Rodas Johnson; 6-2; 293; Fr.; Columbus, Ohio
99 | Isaiah Mullens; 6-4; 283; So.; Columbus, Ohio
90 | James Thompson Jr.; 6-5; 277; Fr.; Cincinnati, Ohio
75 | Michael Balistreri; 6-4; 288; Jr.; Grafton
96 | Cade McDonald; 6-6 ; 267; Fr.; Houlton
THE SKINNY
A group that came into its own the second half of the season returns all three starters and has solid depth across the front. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand and Keeanu Benton make up a line that tallied 63 tackles, 12 of which were for loss. Bryson Williams, who’s recovering from a left knee injury, shifts to the backup nose tackle role behind Benton after having his 2019 season derailed by injuries. Benton was slated to miss spring practices with a core injury, so having a rotation with Williams could help keep both players healthy. Given what the Badgers lost in their pass rush from last season, more pressure will need to be generated from the line. Benton showed power to get after quarterbacks up the middle, and Loudermilk and Rand were effective in stunts last season. Matt Henningsen also will be a crucial piece of the line, rotating with Loudermilk and Rand at end.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
A strength down the stretch last season for UW gets even better, and becomes more active in pressuring the quarterback. While occupying blocks and freeing up a talented group of linebackers to attack the ball is usually their mission, an ideal year for the line sees it shedding their blockers more often to stop things at the point of attack.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Trying to force the issue of generating pressure opens up big lanes and lets blockers get to the second level consistently. Injuries that affected offseason workout schedules put the group behind from the start and they don’t recover.
THE NUMBER
6 | Total sacks last season for this year’s projected starting defensive linemen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!