DEFENSIVE LINE

THE SKINNY

A group that came into its own the second half of the season returns all three starters and has solid depth across the front. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand and Keeanu Benton make up a line that tallied 63 tackles, 12 of which were for loss. Bryson Williams, who’s recovering from a left knee injury, shifts to the backup nose tackle role behind Benton after having his 2019 season derailed by injuries. Benton was slated to miss spring practices with a core injury, so having a rotation with Williams could help keep both players healthy. Given what the Badgers lost in their pass rush from last season, more pressure will need to be generated from the line. Benton showed power to get after quarterbacks up the middle, and Loudermilk and Rand were effective in stunts last season. Matt Henningsen also will be a crucial piece of the line, rotating with Loudermilk and Rand at end.