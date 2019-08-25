Locked in: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams.
On the bubble: Tyler Lancaster (above right), Kingsley Keke, Fadol Brown, James Looney.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Deon Simon, Olive Sagapolu.
Number of roster spots: 5
The safe bet here is that Keke, a rookie fifth-round pick, and Lancaster, who came on strong late last season in five starts, are the fourth and fifth linemen. Brown, sidelined for much of camp with a calf injury, could also be a keeper. Looney still could be a practice-squad option, as could Sagapolu, the former Badger who joined camp late and is still healing from a shoulder injury he suffered as a senior.