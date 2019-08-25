DEPTH CHART
NOSE TACKLE
Projected starter;Ht.;Wt.;Yr.;Hometown
91 | Bryson Williams; 6-2; 300; So.; Lincoln, Neb.
Backup
74 | Gunnar Roberge; 6-4; 292; Sr.; Seymour
The rest
95 | Keeanu Benton; 6-4; 315; Fr.; Janesville
DEFENSIVE END
Projected starters
97 | Isaiahh Loudermilk (above); 6-7; 293; Jr.; Howard, Kan.
93 | Garrett Rand; 6-2; 279; Jr.; Chandler, Ariz.
Backups
92 | Matt Henningsen; 6-3; 286; So.; Menomonee Falls
52 | David Pfaff; 6-2; 288; Sr.; Mequon
The rest
90 | Isaiah Mullens; 6-4; 283; Fr.; Columbus, Ohio
56 | Rodas Johnson; 6-2; 293; Fr.; Columbus, Ohio
51 | Gio Paez; 6-3; 305; Fr.; Los Angeles
94 | Boyd Dietzen; 6-3; 264; Fr.; Combined Locks
98 | C.J. Goetz; 6-3; 241; Fr.; Muskego
57 | Michael Balistreri; 6-4; 288; So.; Grafton
THE SKINNY
Garrett Rand’s return from an Achilles injury should help a unit short on depth last year. He missed the entire 2018 season after expecting to start at defensive end. His absence forced UW to move offensive lineman Kayden Lyles to defense and give a heavy workload to walk-on redshirt freshman Matt Henningsen. Rand and Loudermilk should form a solid duo at end, and Bryson Williams has the talent to adequately replace Olive Sagapolu. Henningsen and Pfaff improved as last season progressed, and Isaiah Mullens could contribute after redshirting in 2018. Depth behind Williams at nose tackle remains a question mark.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Rand makes a completely smooth return and Loudermilk becomes a more dominant force without as much attention focused his way. Henningsen continues progressing and shows why he was awarded a scholarship last season. Mullens adds even more depth at end, while true freshman Keeanu Benton starts his career ahead of schedule and provides a capable, promising backup behind Williams at nose tackle.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Rand isn’t quite himself throughout his first year back after a major injury. Mullens still isn’t ready for meaningful playing time, and neither are any of the other freshmen on the roster at this position. The Badgers find themselves an injury away from being in a bad spot up front.
THE NUMBER
20 | Combined starts for freshmen Matt Henningsen, Kayden Lyles and Bryson Williams on the defensive line last season. Henningsen became the first walk-on since at least 1990 to start a season opener as a freshman.