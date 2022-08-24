 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEFENSIVE LINE (5)

Kenny Clark - Packers

Locks: Kenny Clark (above), Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt

On the bubble: Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton

Long shots: Akial Byers

Wyatt has had an unimpressive camp for a first-round pick, something he’s self-aware enough to acknowledge. The good news is, the Packers don’t need him to be a Clark clone just yet, and with the smart veteran pickup of Reed combined with Slaton’s ascension and Lowry’s steadiness, they’re in good shape here. Once the light clicks on for Wyatt, look out.

“I just think a lot of times when I get on the field, I'm like, ‘What’ve I got to do?' So I'm always all over the place. But once it all clicks in, it'll be better,” Wyatt said. “I'm not trying to put pressure on myself, but I am at the same time because I want to prove that I'm supposed to be here and I want to be one of the greats.”

