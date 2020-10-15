Defensive linchpin: Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn stepping into leadership role with confidence

The defense returns eight regular starters from a year ago and a majority of its second-string players across the board. The team’s top five defensive linemen are all back, as are nine of the 10 players in the secondary who started games last season. The experience around Sanborn should help the unit stay among the top defensive corps in the nation.

“Coach Leonhard and all the coaches we have on defense, they’re all so great at what they do. I’m sure they’re going to throw some wrinkles in there and really have some fun with the guys we have out there on the field,” Sanborn said.

The next steps

Sanborn said as he reviewed his play in the 2019 season, he saw substantial growth from his freshman season. But he also saw a gap between where he was and what he believes his ceiling to be.

“I look back on some of my games, especially earlier in the year, and there’s so much improvement that I can still make,” Sanborn said. “Some of the plays that I didn’t make, just being so much more confident in what I’m doing on the field. Both physically and mentally I think there are tremendous strides that I still can make, and want to make. I’m glad I get that chance.”