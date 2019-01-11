Isaiahh Loudermilk
Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, center, could emerge as a star if he stays healthy next season. 

1. Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jr., and Garrett Rand, Jr.

2. Matt Henningsen, So., and David Pfaff, Sr.

Name to watch: Isaiah Mullens, R-Fr.

The return of Rand, who tore his Achilles last May, could do wonders for a position group held back by inexperience last season. He hopes to participate on some level this spring before his full return to the field this fall.

Loudermilk could emerge as a defensive star if he stays healthy, and Henningsen showed improvement as the former walk-on’s redshirt freshman year progressed in 2018. Mullens or sophomore Aaron Vopal could work into the rotation and provide added depth.

