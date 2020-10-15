DEFENSIVE BACKS

THE SKINNY

No position group returns as many snaps from last season as the secondary. Up-and-down play early in the year gave way to more consistency as the unit got more reps together. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard employed a hot-hand mentality to the group, especially at corner, rewarding those players performing best at practice with game reps. Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, Rachad Wildgoose, Donte Burton, Deron Harrell and Semar Melvin all started games at corner a year ago. Having as many players as he does at his disposal allows Leonhard to rotate and keep competition high at practice. Safety also is loaded with returning talent, with starter Eric Burrell returning. Reggie Pearson, who started 12 games in 2019, was not medically cleared to play this season. The safety group is deep with experience, as well, with Scott Nelson returning from injury and seniors Collin Wilder and Madison Cone available.