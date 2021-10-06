 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEFENSEMEN
0 Comments

DEFENSEMEN

  • 0
Inamoto

Tyler Inamoto, left, is one of two fifth-year seniors on the Badgers' defensive corps.

Roster

No.NameYearHeightWeightHometown
2Daniel LaatschFr.6-5190Altoona
4Corson CeulemansFr.6-2196Beaumont, Alberta
5Tyler Inamoto5th-Sr.6-2202Barrington, Illinois
7Mike VorlickyJr.6-1203Edina, Minnesota
14Jesper PeltonenSr.5-10185Helsinki, Finland
17Jake MartinFr.6-0193Eagle River
20Josh EssSr.5-11187Lakeville, Minnesota
24Anthony KehrerSo.5-11210Winnipeg, Manitoba
26Luke LaMasterSo.6-0197Duluth, Minnesota
28Shay DonovanJr.6-3195Duluth, Minnesota

Breakdown

Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.

Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.

The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.

Breakout potential

Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.

The number

431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jake Gyllenhaal says it was torture working with Jennifer Aniston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics