DEEP THOUGHTS

One good sign for the Badgers is that their 3-point shots are starting to fall. They’ve gone 28 of 64 (43.8%) over the past three games, which includes two losses to Iowa and sandwiched around a win over Penn State.

It’s almost a given that North Carolina will have a big edge in second-chance points, so UW needs to knock down a decent amount of shots from beyond the arc as an equalizer. Anything less than 35% from 3-point range for the Badgers, and it’s hard to imagine them having a chance.

Speaking of the perimeter: North Carolina is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc, on pace for the second-lowest mark in program history.