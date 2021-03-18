 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEEP THOUGHTS

DEEP THOUGHTS

Aleem Ford - UW vs. Northwestern

UW senior forward Aleem Ford shoots a 3-pointer over Northwestern's Robbie Beran in the first half of a game at the Kohl Center on Jan. 20.

One good sign for the Badgers is that their 3-point shots are starting to fall. They’ve gone 28 of 64 (43.8%) over the past three games, which includes two losses to Iowa and sandwiched around a win over Penn State.

It’s almost a given that North Carolina will have a big edge in second-chance points, so UW needs to knock down a decent amount of shots from beyond the arc as an equalizer. Anything less than 35% from 3-point range for the Badgers, and it’s hard to imagine them having a chance.

Speaking of the perimeter: North Carolina is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc, on pace for the second-lowest mark in program history.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics