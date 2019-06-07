Helmets became mandatory in 1943, and Los Angeles Rams halfback Fred Gehrke painted horns on his helmet in 1948.
"That sort of spawned a whole new creation of, 'Wait a minute. We can use this leather helmet as a canvas to represent our brand,'" said Shandon Melvin, the NFL's creative director. "And from that point on, you started to see these things pop up, and there was much more of an interesting take on how teams would differentiate themselves."
Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney wasn't sure if he wanted a variation of the U.S. Steel logo on the Steelers' helmet, so players wore it on the right side only in 1963 as a test. The Steelers went 7-4-3 that season for a rare winning record and stuck with that look. That was the same year the Raiders, who then hired Davis as coach, put their logo on the helmet as well.
Brandt credits Dallas coach Tom Landry's wife for suggesting a star for the Cowboys' helmet in 1960. Why? Because her husband was going to be a star.
"That's how the star on the helmet became a reality," Brandt said.