Gutekunst (above) has made it clear that he wants to keep the proverbial “best 53” players, but how will those shake out from position to position? Can he really keep seven wide receivers? Are seven deserving of roster spots? How many offensive linemen have earned a spot? With the fullback position playing a key role in LaFleur’s offense, where do the Packers take a roster spot away? How have injuries at inside linebacker impacted the plan at that position? And is it worth risking losing one of the backup quarterbacks by trying to go with only two of them — Rodgers and the backup — on the 53-man roster?
These are the conversations that will take place after the game, with the deadline to reach the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit set for Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We have a pretty good idea of where everything’s going, but you never know what can transpire over the course of the next 48 hours or whatever,” LaFleur said of his conversations with Gutekunst. “We’ll definitely spend some time on Friday.”
With the regular-season opener also being a Thursday game, the Packers have to get to work on prep for the Chicago Bears while also finalizing the roster. In practice, the starters got to work on the game plan for the Bears, but there’ll still be some uncertainty as to who might be on the team when the players reconvene for a Wednesday-style practice on Sunday.
“Me and Matt over the past couple weeks have sat down, talked about it pretty significantly every day,” Gutekunst said of the roster. “I think it’s 11 o’clock, or so (on Sunday) when we can actually start getting our practice squad formalized. So, it will change our process. The practice time might be a little later than they normally would be just to make sure we’ve got a full squad and we’re ready to go. The evaluation process won’t change, but kind of the first week of practice will change a little bit.”