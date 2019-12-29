Dec. 19: UW volleyball team stuns No. 1 Baylor

After winning the Big Ten title, the fourth-seeded Badgers stormed through the NCAA tournament, never dropping a set in their first four matches. The Badgers had a tall task against top-seeded Baylor in the national semifinals, but they dominated the Bears 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 behind junior all-American Dana Rettke (above), who had 19 kills and hit .484 with eight blocks and three service aces. That was as far as UW would go this year, though, as it was swept by third-seeded Stanford in the final.