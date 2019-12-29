Dec. 19: Bucks follow winning streak with win over Lakers

Dec. 19: Bucks follow winning streak with win over Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James - Bucks vs. Lakers

Despite their disappointing playoff departure, Giannis Antetokounmpo (above) and the Bucks came back better than ever this season. They split their first four games and soon afterward took off on an 18-game winning streak. One game after Dallas broke the streak, the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers met in a battle of 24-4 teams. Behind Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, the Bucks beat the Lakers 125-108 to establish themselves as the team to beat in the NBA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics