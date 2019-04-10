Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and got the Bucks rolling on an early 16-0 run that put Milwaukee in command for good in a 120-107 win over the short-handed Celtics in Boston.
Khris Middleton had 21 points and nine rebounds and Tony Snell scored 15 as Milwaukee picked up its sixth win in seven games.
After falling behind 10-1 in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo got Milwaukee’s first field goal 2:59 into the game on a dunk that started the Bucks on a 16-point run and dazed the Celtics, who never recovered.
“We haven’t lost twice to the same team this year,” Antetokounmpo said after the win. “It’s a good feeling, coming in here and getting a win in here because they play so well at home.”
Kyrie Irving had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, whose frustrations after their third straight loss carried over and led to a lengthy closed-door meeting after the game.
Boston's locker room remained closed for nearly 40 minutes after the game ended. Players wouldn't get into specifics about what was said, but it was clear that inconsistent play following an eight-game winning streak was one of the topics discussed.
"It was well needed," Boston's Jaylen Brown said after the meeting. "It was definitely well needed and we're trying to move forward in the right direction."
While Boston struggled at times throughout the season and didn't live up to NBA experts' lofty preseason predictions, the Celtics were able to secure the fourth seed in the East and homecourt advantage in a first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers after finishing the season 49-33.