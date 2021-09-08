Dec. 8 | Indiana

Where: Big Ten conference opener for Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison
2020-21 season: The Hoosiers finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 7-12 conference record while going 12-15 overall. Their season ended in the first round of the Big Ten tournament with a 61-50 loss against Rutgers.
Series: Last season Wisconsin edged out Indiana 80-73 in a win at the Kohl Center. The Hoosiers hold the series edge 97-77.
Heading into 2021-22: Coach Mike Woodson is in his first season at Indiana. Leading scorer sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis returns for the Hoosiers. He averaged 19.1 points per game last season. Indiana also added perimeter shooting in transfers Xavier Johnson from Pitt and Miller Kopp from Northwestern.