Dec. 8 | Indiana
Dec. 8 | Indiana

Wisconsin Indiana Basketball

UW senior forward Micah Potter averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season for the Badgers, who are scheduled to open the season Wednesday night against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.

Where: Big Ten conference opener for Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison

2020-21 season: The Hoosiers finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 7-12 conference record while going 12-15 overall. Their season ended in the first round of the Big Ten tournament with a 61-50 loss against Rutgers.

Series: Last season Wisconsin edged out Indiana 80-73 in a win at the Kohl Center. The Hoosiers hold the series edge 97-77.

Heading into 2021-22: Coach Mike Woodson is in his first season at Indiana. Leading scorer sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis returns for the Hoosiers. He averaged 19.1 points per game last season. Indiana also added perimeter shooting in transfers Xavier Johnson from Pitt and Miller Kopp from Northwestern.

