 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 11 | Ohio State
0 Comments

Dec. 11 | Ohio State

  • 0
UW basketball cover photo

Ohio State's Meechie Johnson Jr. blocks a shot by UW's Brad Davison during the first half Saturday at the Kohl Center. Davison scored three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Where: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

2020-21 season: Ohio State finished fifth in the Big Ten with a 12-8 conference record, going 21-10 overall. The Buckeyes lost to Illinois in the Big Ten Conference championship game before being upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Series: Ohio State holds the lead in the all time series between the Buckeyes and the Badgers 93-75. The Buckeyes were one of five teams to hand the Badgers a home loss last season when they won 74-62.

Heading into 2021-22: The Buckeyes return the second and third-leading scorers from last season in E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing, who averaged a combined 32.6 points per game. Ohio State also added three transfers to their roster — Harvard’s Seth Towns, Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler and Indiana’s Joey Brunk. The team boasts a veteran roster with five graduate students, three true seniors and one redshirt senior.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rihanna reportedly drops lawsuit against her father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics