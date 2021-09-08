Dec. 11 | Ohio State

Where: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
2020-21 season: Ohio State finished fifth in the Big Ten with a 12-8 conference record, going 21-10 overall. The Buckeyes lost to Illinois in the Big Ten Conference championship game before being upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Series: Ohio State holds the lead in the all time series between the Buckeyes and the Badgers 93-75. The Buckeyes were one of five teams to hand the Badgers a home loss last season when they won 74-62.
Heading into 2021-22: The Buckeyes return the second and third-leading scorers from last season in E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing, who averaged a combined 32.6 points per game. Ohio State also added three transfers to their roster — Harvard’s Seth Towns, Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler and Indiana’s Joey Brunk. The team boasts a veteran roster with five graduate students, three true seniors and one redshirt senior.