MADISON—Debra M. Newman, 69, of Madison, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison.

Born on May 9, 1953, to Leonard and Crystal Newman in Wausau, WI. Deb graduated from Newman High and UW-Milwaukee, and completed her ADA certification training at Depaul. She also received an MBA from Lewis University. She worked for Marathon County and was elected President of the Wisconsin ADA Certification board. Deb later helped manage Lake County Ilinoi's mental health programs.

Deb loved hearing music and played her guitar whenever she could. She also loved nature and traveling, visiting 46 of the 50 states, with serious plans for the other four.

Debra is survived by her husband Jim Hebert; brother Lee (Judy); nephew Josh (Katie); grandniece Violet; and numerous friends.

Deb didn't care to have a service but when you see the first flowers in this and every May, remember Her and smile.