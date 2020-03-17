Deacon Hill, a quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., committed to the Badgers in July 2019.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound, pro-style prospect, Hill was part of wave of recruiting commitments for UW. Hill turned down offers from Kansas State and Nevada in favor of the Badgers.

Hill turned heads at an Elite 11 regional camp in California with his big arm and deep throws. He is the lone quarterback thus far in the 2021 class, and the 2020 class added just one in walk-on Daniel Wright.

Hill is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

