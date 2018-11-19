Coach: Anthony Grant, 17-17 in his second season with the Flyers.
Top scorers: Fifth-year senior forward Josh Cunningham (20.0); redshirt freshman forward Obi Toppin (15.0); junior forward Ryan Mikesell (13.3); sophomore Jordan Davis (13.0); junior guard Trey Landers (12.3); sophomore guard Jalen Crutcher (12.0).
Road to Atlantis: Beat North Florida (78-70), Coppin State (76-46) and Purdue Fort Wayne (91-80).
Worth noting: Cunningham missed the first two games of the season with a wrist injury. Toppin had 18 points and 10 rebounds against North Florida in his collegiate debut. … Landers and UW sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice were teammates at Wayne High School near Dayton, Ohio. … Crutcher, who made the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team last season, leads Dayton with 6.0 assists per game. … The Flyers have two transfers from Big Ten programs – guard Ibi Watson (Michigan) and center Jordy Tshimanga (Nebraska) – sitting out this season.