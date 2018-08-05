My name is Dawn Marie Sass and I am asking for your vote on Aug. 14 for Wisconsin state treasurer.
I am the only candidate running with experience, having served as treasurer from Jan. 3, 2007, until Jan. 3, 2011. I lost my re-election bid in 2010 to one of the two gentlemen who campaigned on eliminating the office. On April 3, 2018, the citizens of Wisconsin overwhelmingly voted to keep this constitutional office and I am campaigning to get my job back.
Yes, to me it was a job. I went to work every day. I traveled to all 72 counties each year of my four-year term with the unclaimed property database and set records for returning money, over $100 million in my last year in office. I staffed the State Fair booth at least eight or nine days out of the 11-day run. This included every Friday/Saturday/Sunday. My successors have stopped this active searching. I started contests for school children to raise awareness of the 529 College Savings Program in Wisconsin. There are 75 students with EdVest accounts because of the contests. My successors have stopped these contests. I modernized the office by upgrading the portal for unclaimed property, which includes citizens being able to download their own claim forms, upload documentation and track the progress. Scanners were also purchased to help eliminate paper waste. I also upgraded the software for the Local Government Investment Pool to make it easier for the 1,300-plus government entities throughout Wisconsin to gain access and track their accounts.
I was a member of NAST (National Association of State Treasurers) and made a bid to host a national convention in Milwaukee. I won the bid but it was pulled after I was not re-elected because NAST thought coming to a state that did not feel the need to have a treasurer did not send a good message to other state treasurers. I was unanimously elected vice president of NAUPA (National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators) due to my passion for returning unclaimed property. I served on several committees during my term including the Missing Money website committee. I traveled with other state treasurers to Washington to lobby for expanding the regulations for the 529 programs to include purchasing computers and other needed college items. I also lobbied to become a pilot state for unclaimed savings bonds, which are held by the federal government.
My educational background is a BA from UW-Milwaukee, MBA from Keiser University, Certificate in Public Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a certificate in H.R. Management from the UW-Madison continuing education department.
My work history includes financial specialist sr. at UW-Madison, accounting assistant 3 for a private company, customer service specialist at BMO Harris Bank, bookkeeper/AP/AR/payroll for Wisconsin Electrical Contractors Corp., cash office and manager at Boston Store, park office assistant 3 in Milwaukee County Parks where I did accounts payable/receivable/payroll, and fours years as the state treasurer.
My skills and experience make me the best choice to be the next Wisconsin state treasurer. I can begin working on the day I take the oath of office, no learning curve needed. I can dedicate my days to working for the citizens of Wisconsin because I will not have the distractions of running my own businesses like my opponents have. I am asking for your vote on Aug. 14. I promise to bring my passion and drive to rebuilding the office, regaining respect and serving the people of Wisconsin again. Thank you.
Dawn Marie Sass is a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer.