A menacing presence at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Hamilton will be important in scoring and setting up scoring opportunities in the Cardinals' offense. He scored twice in four games last season and tallied 11 goals plus 24 assists in 24 contests in 2019-20. Hamilton will help lead a Sun Prairie team expected to be in the mix with Verona and Middleton to finish atop the Big Eight Conference.
Davis Hamilton, sr., F, Sun Prairie
