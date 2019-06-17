Age: 52.
Residence: Shreveport, Louisiana.
2019 earnings: $610,845.
Schwab Cup Rank: 5.
Scoring average: 69.52.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 1.
PGA Tour titles: 13 (1 major).
Get to know him
Just in case anyone was wondering, David Toms can still play with the big boys.
Coming off a successful PGA Tour Champions rookie campaign, Toms recently took advantage of an exemption from the Charles Schwab Challenge committee to compete on the PGA Tour for the first time in more than two years.
It was just like old times as Toms hit fairways and greens, made the cut and was under par at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, until a bogey-double bogey finish dropped him to 1 over par and a 31st place finish. Still, he finished ahead of the seven top-15 players in the world rankings that were in the field.
And after having put the PGA Tour in the rearview mirror after turning 50, the performance is tempting Toms to spend more time battling against the young guys, thanks to his exemption for ranking 17th on the PGA Tour all-time money list with more than $41 million.
“We have a lot of weeks off on the PGA Tour Champions, so I have the opportunity to play some tournaments,” Toms told his hometown Shreveport Times. “I might do that. I really enjoyed being here this week, being around the guys. It would be more picking and choosing (PGA Tour events) and full-time on the Champions tour.”
While Toms has only won once in his first two seasons on the Champions tour, he has demonstrated he’s a threat to win every week that he plays. Last year he finished in the top 10 in half of the 22 tournament in which he competed and came away with his first title in the U.S. Senior Open, edging Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tim Petrovic by one stroke at the Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
That gives him a major on each tour, matching his PGA Championship victory in 2001.
In the wake of his U.S. Senior Open victory, Toms talked about his transition to the Champions tour.
“I’m more excited again to work on my game and travel to tournaments now that I’m playing on the Champions tour,” he told Golf magazine. “The last few years on the PGA Tour, as great as it was to be an exempt player, it just got so difficult competing against those young guys that it was hard to get excited to go out and play.”
Toms was set to get out on the big tour at least once more this season. Thanks to his U.S. Senior Open win, he qualified to play in this year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.