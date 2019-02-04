Madison is in the midst of a significant transition. The transition is multidimensional and slow-developing, so we notice it in different ways at different times. But whether it manifests as an increase in crime or more tall buildings or longer commute times, Madison is undoubtedly changing. My favorite way of describing it is that Madison is transitioning from a "big little city" to a "little big city."
As someone who was born and raised here, I think about the ways Madison is changing every day. Not all of these changes are bad; many of them are downright wonderful. But good, bad, or indifferent, these changes affect our daily lives in countless ways.
That pervasive impact explains why I've devoted the last several years of my life to public service. After completing my master of public policy degree in 2012, I have spent four of the last five years as the president of a Madison neighborhood association. Through this work I have become familiar with both the issues concerning my neighbors and the city processes in place to help us address them. That will be useful in a year when over half of the City Council members will be different than in 2017.
Leading neighborhood associations has necessarily shaped my leadership style, which I summarize as “listen, learn, lead.” When faced with a contentious issue, I am rarely the first to pick a side. I'm also not the first to come up with a pithy sound bite. Rather, I listen. I gather feedback from as diverse a group as I can. And then I strive to develop a solution that honors the validity of all perspectives. The result is that I have a reputation for finding genuine common ground where others see none. As Madison navigates the many changes it faces in the coming years, that kind of collaborative, creative leadership will be essential to our success.
Today, we have an affordability crisis in our city. In 2018, the average rent in Madison became more than 33 percent of a first-year teacher’s salary; in 2019, Lutheran Social Services announced it would no longer resettle refugees in Madison — not because of the policies or rhetoric coming out of the Trump administration, but rather because they couldn’t find affordable housing for their clients.
It’s clear we need more housing, and specifically more affordably priced housing. Moving beyond that recognition, however, is trickier. How do we prioritize our need for increased housing capacity, our desire to avoid urban sprawl, and our interest in maintaining the character of our historic residential neighborhoods? Finding the right balance isn’t easy, but it is possible: As president of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, I oversaw such a negotiation on Monroe Street. The development could have easily divided our neighborhood; instead, our process brought people together.
Affordability is just one pressure we face. Racial inequity has been an embarrassing stain on Madison’s reputation for decades. Our public transit system needs to grow to stave off congestion on our roads. The flooding of Aug. 20, 2018, was a stark reminder that climate change is here and we need to adapt to it. All of these will be best addressed by creative solutions that recognize all of our competing interests.
I do this work for one reason: I love my hometown. Together, we can build a more perfect Madison, a Madison that provides incredible opportunities for all of its residents. I invite you to join in making our “little big city” a place where everyone thrives. I would be honored to earn your support.