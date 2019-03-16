Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN... BARABOO RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER AT DARLINGTON AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN...ILLINOIS... BARABOO RIVER AT REEDSBURG AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY BARABOO RIVER NEAR BARABOO AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY SOUTH BRANCH ROCK RIVER AT WAUPUN AFFECTING FOND DU LAC COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT JEFFERSON AFFECTING JEFFERSON COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT FORT ATKINSON AFFECTING JEFFERSON COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT AFTON AFFECTING WINNEBAGO AND ROCK COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT PRINCETON AFFECTING GREEN LAKE COUNTY FOX RIVER NEAR BERLIN AFFECTING GREEN LAKE COUNTY BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY CRAWFISH RIVER AT COLUMBUS AFFECTING COLUMBIA AND DODGE COUNTIES CRAWFISH RIVER AT MILFORD AFFECTING JEFFERSON COUNTY EAST BRANCH PECATONICA RIVER NEAR BLANCHARDVILLE AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY FOX RIVER AT WAUKESHA AFFECTING WAUKESHA COUNTY FOX RIVER AT BURLINGTON AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY FOX RIVER NEAR NEW MUNSTER AFFECTING LAKE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES MILWAUKEE RIVER AT WAUBEKA AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY MILWAUKEE RIVER AT SAUKVILLE AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY MILWAUKEE RIVER NEAR CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER AT MARTINTOWN AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY SPRING CREEK AT LODI AFFECTING COLUMBIA COUNTY SUGAR RIVER AT ALBANY AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY SUGAR RIVER AT BRODHEAD AFFECTING WINNEBAGO...GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE. * AT 11:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING...NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE. * FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION. THIS WARNING WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW FLOOD STAGE. && RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH. (STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES - FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM... LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME SAT SUN MON TUE MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.44 11 AM 03/15 NOT A FORECAST POINT - HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE - OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE - STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE - THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN - 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS MAZOMANIE 11.67 01 AM 03/15 -0.54 ..NOT AVAILABLE.. BELOW IS THE LATEST PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR INCREMENTS FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE DAILY - IN THE MORNING AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR 48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER. MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN SAT MAR 16 0.00 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM SUN MAR 17 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON SUN MAR 17 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM SUN MAR 17 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN SUN MAR 17 0.00 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM MON MAR 18 0.00 &&