 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee
0 Comments

David Emerich, so., F, Waunakee

  • 0

On a Warriors team almost unanimously expected to win the Badger East Conference, Emerich could be a key scorer who makes a significant leap in his game. In his first season of varsity hockey, the 5-foot-3 forward tallied 11 goals and five assists in 12 games, plus added a goal and two assists in a pair of playoff matchups.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your football forecast for the coming days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics