Rams rookie offensive lineman David Edwards made his first NFL start Sunday, turning in a strong performance as Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Falcons 37-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Despite his first start as a pro coming at left guard after he played tackle at the University of Wisconsin, Edwards drew praise from Rams coach Sean McVay after the game.
“I was really impressed with his poise and maturity for a rookie,” McVay was quoted as saying in a USA Today article. “You’re talking about a guy that’s played the tackle position at Wisconsin and to be able to seamlessly transition inside to left guard. ... Seemed like they protected really well all day, did a nice job with communication, and I’m excited to look at the tape, but it feels like he did a nice job today.”
Edwards did a solid job corralling elite defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who failed to register a sack or a tackle for loss as quarterback Jared Goff turned in a strong performance to help the Rams improve to 4-3 on the season.