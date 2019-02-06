After leaving the Dane County Board, I threw my energies into supporting the Urban League’s proposed school-district charter school. Madison Prep promised to focus on young men of color with a "no-excuses" philosophy.
The graduating class of a similar school in Chicago came to Madison to lend support. Their dean of students, himself a black man, did not apologize. “I discipline hard,” he declared. “But I love harder.” Afterward, the young men toured the UW-Madison campus.
Eight years after the district rebuffed Kaleem Caire’s Madison Prep school, discipline is being stigmatized as racist. Madison teachers are unfairly accused of feeding the “school-to-prison pipeline.” F-bombing social justice warriors harass parents who support policing our troubled high schools. They actually shut down the annual budget meeting.
No other candidate has criticized this bullying or supported the police. If parents are intimidated at School Board meetings, imagine the chaos in the classroom!
In January 2018, my opponent Ali Muldrow told an audience at the City-County Building: “I struggled to understand how Madison could be so liberal, and racist enough to discriminate against children at school.”
Yes, there is racial disparity in academic achievement. But school resource officers — three black men and one Hispanic woman — aren’t the ones instigating cafeteria brawls. The kids hijacking cars and shooting up the school bus at La Follette High School are not being turned away at the schoolhouse door. Madison teachers are not racists!
All the counselors in the world won’t help if we keep telling those kids they are helpless victims, incapable of determining their future. When a candidate for mayor blames “white supremacy B.S.” for her failure to get on the ballot you know the race card is overplayed.
Good teachers like Sherman Middle School’s Karen Vieth are quitting in frustration. The district’s overall achievement score has declined in the last five years — to 58.2 from 63.5 points in 2012-13, according to the Department of Public Instruction. Madison residents are fleeing our schools — a net loss of 804 students through the open enrollment program — taking with them $5.6 million in state aid.
The 82-page bureaucratic Behavior Education Plan is both symptom and cause. After four years and $15 million, Madison’s public school classrooms are more unruly than ever. Out-of-school suspensions dropped while “behavior incidents” nearly doubled. Why is anyone surprised?
The purpose of the BEP was never to keep order but to jigger the numbers to avoid being sued for discrimination due to “disparate impact.” As the Wall Street Journal reported, the Obama administration “demand[ed] racial parity in school discipline, regardless of who was being disruptive, which is as silly as demanding racial parity in police arrests, regardless of who’s committing crimes.”
The federal Commission on School Safety recently blamed the 2014 directive for an increase in school violence. According to The New York Times, the commission found that the focus on race over safety has made schools more dangerous, not less. Ali Muldrow should read that report. She wrote Progressive Dane’s education platform, which demands:
• Cops out of schools.
• No more student expulsions.
• “An end to zero-tolerance … for the use of cell phones and other personal devices.”
• “Fund legal services/right to counsel for students facing formal discipline.”
Hey kids, lawyer up!
Yes, too many students of color have been traumatized by neglectful or abusive parents. Too many young people have never been read to. Their teachers — and the school resource officer — may be the only responsible adults they will see that day. Put teachers back in charge of their classrooms for safer schools and a safer community.
David Blaska is a candidate for Seat 4 of the Madison School Board.