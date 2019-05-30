When I’ve met with residents of District 17 and asked for their vote for county supervisor, I did not ask for their support so that I can hold another elected position after serving six years on the Madison City Council. I asked for their vote because I believe I can be most useful to the district’s taxpayers and residents.
I can be useful because I have decades of experience working with county and municipal governments. Before my service on the Council, I managed research programs at the UW Medical School that developed county-based public health programs, and I also worked in the state Legislature on programs to assist county and municipal governments.
I can be effective because I know this community well. My wife, Tiff, and I have lived here for many years. I have been a volunteer and school tutor and know every street name in the district, as well as many of the folks who live on them. My opponent, in contrast, has lived here for less than one year.
My work on the Council was focused on a few areas. First, I wanted to make sure that our tax dollars were used efficiently and for the greatest benefit to all. This meant, for example, building a new Pinney library in our community instead of investing tens of millions of dollars into a downtown hotel.
Second, I worked hard to ensure that our city’s water remained affordable and safe. This meant insisting that the Water Utility be managed properly, that it not run multi-million dollar deficits and that the water be regularly tested for contaminants such as PFAS.
Third, I insisted that everyone, whether a Council member or a resident, should have a right to the information that is critical to making good decisions. This often meant asking officials questions that made them uncomfortable — but so be it.
I think this work shows that I’m an independent candidate for County Board. I am not promoted by the county executive or a small group of County Board “leaders.” They know from my work on the Common Council that I will not simply fall into line. My concern is only how best to serve the residents of my district.
I want to ensure that the residents of my district, Madison and indeed all of the cities of Dane County receive our fair share of county resources. We pay a majority of the property, sales and vehicle taxes but the county has taken the position that it will not maintain its roads if they are within city limits. This is not fair or equitable.
I ask for your vote because I have the experience, know-how and independence to effectively represent you and our community.
David Ahrens is a candidate for Dane County Board District 17.
