Zoie Lutz earns $84,236 at University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2020

Zoie Lutz, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Platteville, held the position of Professor in the Performing And Visual Arts department. Lutz is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Lutz made $78,235.83 in 2020. This employee's salary is 18% more than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $6,000.00 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Lutz has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Platteville since 8/25/1991.