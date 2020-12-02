 Skip to main content
William Keith earns $40,493 at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020

William Keith, an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison, held the position of Glass Med Prep Tech O in the Smph/Carbone Canc Ctr/Canc Ctr department. Keith is listed as a full-time employee. According to employee records, Keith made $40,483.28 in 2020. This employee's salary is 43% less than the average full-time employee salary at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition to base salary, this employee also received $9.43 in compensation, which may include overload, overtime, allowances and or other pay. Keith has been an employee of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 7/23/1984.

